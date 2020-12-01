1/1
Sheldrin C. Camp
1972 - 2020
Sheldrin C. Camp
September 7, 1972 - November 28, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Sheldrin C. Camp passed away suddenly Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 48.
Sheldrin was born September 7, 1972 in East St Louis, IL. Sheldrin adored his wife and family. He was known to be kind, compassionate and had a huge heart. He loved hosting gatherings and all things living. He loved music, singing and dancing. Shell enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing, movies, games and sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He was good at everything.
Shell is survived by his loving wife, Jessica; his children, Antonio, Andre, Kristin, Justin and Isabella; grandson Thomas; parents Janice and Curtis; mother-in-law Karon; siblings, Sholonda, Anthony, Jamiron, Carrie, Jennifer, Veronica and Daniel; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Salvation Army https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give in honor of Shell's charitable nature and respect for the work of this organization..
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Pastor Brian King officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
