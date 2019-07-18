|
|
Shellia Clubb Shellia Paulett Clubb, passed away peacefully on July 15th at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on January 19th,1956 in St.louis , Mo. Preceding her in death: Mother- Mattie Bell Clubb, father James Buddy Clubb, along with five brothers - James Buddy Clubb Jr. , Eugene Clubb, Leon White, James White, and Lewis White. The survivors to mourn her loss- Peggy Holmes (long time companion) Daughters Michelle Rutter (Zach Heselov), Peggy K Holmes, Sons Jason Rutter (Lisa) , Eric Holmes (Michelle),Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren with one on the way. Sisters Debra Clubb, Patricia Paskus, Margaret Fletcher, Elizabeth Ellenberg (Jim) Donna Huffman(Joe), Catherine Burchett (Ron) Brothers Roger Dale Clubb (Linda), Charles White (Wanda), Edward White. Stepmother Linda Clubb, three aunts, two uncles,many nieces, nephews, and extended families. Shellia grew up in Granite City, IL. She was a wonderful,sweet,caring person. She had multiple degrees and certificates. Shellia enjoyed photography, but most of all spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Service: A memorial service in honor of her life will be held July 21st @ 2PM at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church 2827 Mockingbird Lane Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019