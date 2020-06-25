Shelly Salazar Shelly Salazar of Saint Louis, Missouri, was born January 1, 1972, in Belleville, Illinois, to Bruce and Betty (nee Saltzman) Salazar, and entered into rest June 18, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 48 years, 5 months and 17 days. She is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her loving son, Brian (Kara Ogilvie) Sickage, her beloved mom, Betty, her devoted siblings, Nicky Labarbera and Jim (Dawn) Salazar, and many other relatives and friends. Shelly was a loving and non-judgmental woman who cherished and enjoyed the moments she was able to spend with her family. She would use her free time going to concerts but Shelly was devoted to all things Bon Jovi. It may even be an understatement to say she was devoted; it would be fair to say she was his number one fan. Shelly loved to laugh and have a good time. She loved the St. Louis Blues and celebrating with them on their victories. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 2:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store