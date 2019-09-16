|
Shera Smith Shera Smith, age 38, of Okawville, Ill., born June 9, 1981 in Belleville, IL., passed away September 13, 2019 following a sudden illness. Shera grew up in Belleville, and lived in Okawville for the past several years. She was employed at Farmers & Merchants National Bank in Nashville. Shera was the life of the party, loved her classic rock music and was a talented poet. She was kind, hard-working, tough and resilient, and will forever be "Our Light." More than anything, she was committed to her children and her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Rhonda, nee French, Ellis; her grandmother Irene Underwood; and her father-in-law Joseph Rader. Surviving are her life partner, fiancé Andrew J. Rader, Sr., and their children Andrew Joseph Rader, Jr., and Isabella Shay Alexa Rader; all of Okawville; brother Cory (Alicia) Gabriel, Jr., sister Shayla (Darrin) Johnson, aunt Renee Booth; special cousin Shenee Booth; mother-in-law Mary Rader, sister-in-law Kate Rader; nieces Haydyn and Lillian; nephews Landon and Isaac, and extended family and many friends. Memorial donations are suggested to the family to support her children. Condolences can be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends 4:00 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Funeral: 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 16, 2019