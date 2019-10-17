|
Sheri Bryant Sheri Linn Bryant, 62, formerly of Belleville, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Illinois. She was born September 10th, 1957 in Belleville, Illinois to Andrew and Adelia (Raeber) Bryant. Sheri is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sheryl Bryant, 2 brothers, Andrew "Gene" Bryant, and Gary Bryant, and a brother-in-law, Lloyd A. "Butch" Price. She is survived by Wayne (Carolyn) Bryant of Belleville, Illinois, Janice (Robert) Wohlrab of Belleville, Illinois, Debra Price of Belleville, Illinois, Kristi (John) Scruggs of St. Louis, Missouri, and Joey (Cathy) Bryant of Fayetteville, Illinois. Many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sheri loved Dancing, Swimming, Track, Special Olympics, Elvis music, Pepsi, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed her work at S.A.V.E. Sheri knew no strangers and she was friends with everyone. In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to Beverly Farms, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois, 62035 or to Hospice of their Choice. Visitation: will be Sunday, October 20th, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Services: will be immediately at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019