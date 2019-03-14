|
Sherian K. Von Gruenigen Sherian Von Gruenigen, nee Peoples (Pitra), 78, of Edwardsville, IL, born on March 1, 1941 in Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Sherian was a retired Railroad Clerk from Norfolk & Western Rail Road, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Elsa, nee Flannagan, Peoples; a brother, Orn Peoples and a sister, Mary Ann Mathews. Surviving are her husband, Charles A. Von Gruenigen, Sr.; a son, Robert M. Pitra of Fairview Heights, IL; a step son and daughters, Charles A. Von Gruenigen, Jr. of O'Fallon, IL, Pam Williams of Wappapello, MO and Teresa Rodgers of Belleville, IL; a granddaughter, Shawna Pitra; two brothers, Jimmy Peoples of Fairview Heights, IL and Michael Flannagan of Champaign, IL and a sister, Marilyn Gutierrez of Maryville, IL. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Services: A Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019