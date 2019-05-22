Sherman Self Sherman David Self, born July 4, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed on from this life May 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Hampton, Va. Sherman spent 23 years in the United States Air Force. His dedication to his country was the reason for his many years of service. After military retirement, he spent several years working for the US Postal Service and later within the retail industry. He loved his cars, traveling and coin-collecting. He also loved sharing his nickels with his sisters. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann; his mother and father, Rosie Lee and Tilford; his daughter, Diana, and step-daughters, Debra and Angela, as well as his brothers and sisters, William, Grace, Rosie, John, Frank, Flossie, Dixie and Clifford. Father, brother, grandfather will be greatly missed by: his children, Annette and Dennis; his step-children, John and Laura; his living sisters, Mary and Juanita; his grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Hanna, Daniel, Liza, Amanda, Reva, Rachael, John, Christopher, Dawn, Steven, Aaron; his great grandchildren, Cole, Dylan, Caleb, Kevin, Debra, Devon, Logan, Noah, Sarina, Emily, Nathanial, Patricia, Justin, Erik, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

