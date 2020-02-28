Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheron Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheron Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheron Gray Obituary
Sheron Gray Sheron K. Gray, 76, of Granite City, born March 10, 1943 in Carlinville, IL, to the late William and Melva (nee Weller) Pitman, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Sheron retired after a 20 year nursing career. She was an avid Cardinals fan and the founder of Crafting Ma's, an online crafting community. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends but her greatest passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory including her loving husband, Larry Gray; children, Timothy (Shanon) Gray; Tamela (Dennis) Blacharczyk; Tracy (Corey) Henry; grandchildren, Timothy Gray Jr.; Nathan (Mariah) Gray; Rebecca (Bill) Maggart; Brandon Hanks; Jeron (Kia-Dre) Henry; Bethany (Seth) Applegarth; Derrick Henry; Kayleigh Henry; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Dennis) Jackson; Kathleen (John) Zeller; William Pitman; dog, Carly; as well as many friends and distant relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Pound Pets Inc. 2900 Missouri Ave. Granite City, IL 62040 or , 3400 Centaury Dr. Granite City, IL 62040. Service: A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Steve Gray officiating. Sheron will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery after a private service at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -