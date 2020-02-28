|
|
Sheron Gray Sheron K. Gray, 76, of Granite City, born March 10, 1943 in Carlinville, IL, to the late William and Melva (nee Weller) Pitman, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Sheron retired after a 20 year nursing career. She was an avid Cardinals fan and the founder of Crafting Ma's, an online crafting community. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends but her greatest passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory including her loving husband, Larry Gray; children, Timothy (Shanon) Gray; Tamela (Dennis) Blacharczyk; Tracy (Corey) Henry; grandchildren, Timothy Gray Jr.; Nathan (Mariah) Gray; Rebecca (Bill) Maggart; Brandon Hanks; Jeron (Kia-Dre) Henry; Bethany (Seth) Applegarth; Derrick Henry; Kayleigh Henry; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Dennis) Jackson; Kathleen (John) Zeller; William Pitman; dog, Carly; as well as many friends and distant relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Pound Pets Inc. 2900 Missouri Ave. Granite City, IL 62040 or , 3400 Centaury Dr. Granite City, IL 62040. Service: A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL with Pastor Steve Gray officiating. Sheron will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery after a private service at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020