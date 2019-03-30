Sherrill A. Rittenhouse Sherrill Rittenhouse, age 63, of Lebanon, loving wife, mother of three children and grandmother of five, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 29, 1955 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Forrest and Edith (Rankin) Johnson. She married Dennis Rittenhouse June 29, 1974 in Monument, CO. He survives. Also surviving are three children: Dennis Bond of Laguna Hills, CA, Jennifer Moskowitz of O'Fallon and Lisa Rittenhouse of Ogallala, NE; five grandchildren "the Pickles"; and two siblings: David Johnson of San Antonio, TX and Susan Michel of Hemet, CA. Besides her parents, Sherrill was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Johnson. Sherrill chose a path of adventures with her husband as they traveled during his military career. She was an accomplished career woman who enjoyed learning new hobbies at every opportunity. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Visitation: will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. After the visitation, her remains will be cremated. KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary