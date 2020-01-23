|
|
Sherry L. Hermes Sherry Lynn Hermes, nee Carel, age 66, of Belleville, IL, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Sherry worked for Advantage 2000 Consultants. She liked country music, reading and knitting and she loved her fur babies and all animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Donna, nee Bennett, Carel; a brother, Rick Carel; a nephew, Kyle Carel; and a sister-in-law, Diane Carel. Sherry is survived by her husband, Larry D. Hermes; a daughter, Catherine Hermes of Mesa, AZ; a brother, Kenan Carel (Deb Goretzke) of Belleville; a sister-in-law, Paula Carel; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Belleville Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Joe Taylor officiating. Interment will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020