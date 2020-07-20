1/1
Sherry Hueseman
Sherry Hueseman Sherry May Hueseman, age 76 of Swansea, IL, born on August 28, 1943 in Tremonton, Utah, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Sherry was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and served on the Ladies Aid, the Altar Guild, and the Bethany Lutheran School Board. She volunteered at Wolf Branch School District and later worked as a cafeteria supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents Reynolds Franklin Sr. and Florene, nee Burbank, Weeden; her sister Jean Farris and brother Reynolds Weeden Jr. She is survived by her husband Alan Hueseman; her daughters, Pamela (Simon) Burton of Richland , MI and Stephanie ( Eric) True of Swansea, Il; her grandchildren Libby and Nick Burton, Owen, Evan and ClaytonLehr; her sister Tonia Matt and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Fairview Heights, IL Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 5600 Old Collinsville, Road, Fairview Heights, Il Funeral: services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 5600 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL, with Pastor Jeff Hemmer officiating. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
