SWIECICKI- Sherry Ruth (Miller) Swiecicki, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In celebration of Sherry's life, a private family memorial gathering is being planned for a later date.



