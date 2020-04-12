|
Sherwood Sorrell Sherwood Wendell Sorrell, 96, of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Sherwood was born April 21, 1923 in Christian, West Virginia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II. Sherwood was the Director of Engineering at Peabody and was a member of the Society of Professional Engineers. He previously loved to play softball and called college baseball games on the radio. Sherwood was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Emma (nee Downs) Sorrell; first wife, Judith Sorrell nee Runner; second wife, Tommie Lou Sorrell nee Smith; siblings, Gordon Sorrell, Zelma Hager, and Mary Ellen Creech; and daughter, Wendy E. Cooper. Surviving are his children, Harold R. (Donna) Sorrell of Troy, IL and Mitchell A. (Tracy) Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; step-children, Tina (Robbie) Aubuchon of Red Bud, IL, Thomas (Linda) Smith of St. James, MO, Carl (Kris) Smith of Baldwin, IL, and Nancy Smith of Evansville, IN; siblings, Pauline Alley of Salt Lick, KY and Donald (Ethel) Sorrell of Valrico, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Sorrell, Christopher Sorrell, Sara Sorrell, Zachary Sorrell, Ryan Cooper, Nicole Cooper, and their families; great-grandchildren, Taylor Sorrell, Emma Winiecki, Mylee Hader, Aiden Sorrell, Lyla L. Louis, and Ryker Alan Sorrell. Memorials may be made to at and Huntington's Disease Society of America at hsda.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, all services will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020