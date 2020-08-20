1/1
Shigeko Mason
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shigeko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shigeko Mason Shigeko Fukai Mason, 75, of Belleville, IL passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born January 1945 in Matsumoto, Japan and she married Larry Mason in Tokyo, Japan on January 31, 1972. She cherished all her family and friendships and was a dedicated member of the Alton Deaf Social Association, IMPACT CIL Deaf Community, and the Belleville Deaf Seniors. She is survived by her husband; her children, Evelyn and Ben Sheppard of Belleville, IL and James and Christina Mason of O'Fallon, IL; and three grandchildren, Malana Sheppard and Cayleigh and Belle Mason. She is also survived by her sister, Nobuko Fukai of Matsumoto, Japan. Memorials can be made to LINC, Inc of Swansea, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, 120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. A Zoom link to attend the funeral virtually is available at www.rennerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved