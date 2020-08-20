Shigeko Mason Shigeko Fukai Mason, 75, of Belleville, IL passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born January 1945 in Matsumoto, Japan and she married Larry Mason in Tokyo, Japan on January 31, 1972. She cherished all her family and friendships and was a dedicated member of the Alton Deaf Social Association, IMPACT CIL Deaf Community, and the Belleville Deaf Seniors. She is survived by her husband; her children, Evelyn and Ben Sheppard of Belleville, IL and James and Christina Mason of O'Fallon, IL; and three grandchildren, Malana Sheppard and Cayleigh and Belle Mason. She is also survived by her sister, Nobuko Fukai of Matsumoto, Japan. Memorials can be made to LINC, Inc of Swansea, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, 120 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. A Zoom link to attend the funeral virtually is available at www.rennerfh.com
.