Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
Lakeview Memorial Gardens
Shirley Adams

Shirley Adams Obituary
Shirley Adams Shirley J. Adams, 91, passed away on July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Alber "Shorty" Adams; son Terry Adams; grandson Kyle Adams; and great-granddaughter Kailyn Hancock. She is survived by her daughter Barb (Fred) Kottmann; granddaughter Stephanie (Bill) Hancock of Yutan, NE; grandson Patrick (Kirsten) Graves; great-grandchildren Jordan, Izaiah, Charizma, and Liliana Hancock; brother Don (Madeline) Shannon; many additional, loving family and friends. Funeral: Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Inurnment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Arrangements handled by BETHANY FUNERAL HOME, LaVista, Nebraska
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019
