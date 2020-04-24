Shirley Alvey Shirley Jean Alvey, nee Elms, age 77, of O'Fallon, Ill., born February 7, 1943 in Percy, Ill. to Benjamin and Alice Elms, died April 19, 2020. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a retired branch manager at Scott Credit Union. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling to Las Vegas with her sister to visit their brother, and spending time with her beloved Yorkie, Tico. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Alvey, and four great-grandchildren, Baby Ralph, Baby Ralph, Baby Keasling, and Maelynn Mary Schwab. Surviving are her three sons Ronald (Terri) Alvey of Belleville; Steven (Connie) Alvey of Lebanon, and Michael Alvey of O'Fallon. Other survivors include her sister Nelma Edson of Collinsville, brother Ben Elms of Las Vegas, Nev., granddaughters Brittany (Brian) Ralph, Nichole Alvey, Bridgette (Jeremy) Schwab, Beverlee (Jake) Keasling, Natalie (Kory) Williams, and Brooke Alvey, as well as her great-grandchildren Autumn Keasling, Hayley Schwab, Bayden Schwab, Eli Estes, Klyde Keasling, Gabriel Schwab, Benjamin Alvey, Zoey Keasling, and Sophia Williams. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to Spring Valley Baptist Church Food Pantry, 522 Maple St., Shiloh, IL 62269. Share condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com There will be a private service for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.