DUNPHY - Shirley B. Dunphy, 85, of Alton, IL, born November 22, 1934, in Carrollton, IL, passed away August 26, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Mary's followed by private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Alton, IL.



