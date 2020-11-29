1/1
Shirley B. Mank
1932 - 2020
Shirley B. Mank
March 3, 1932 - November 25, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Shirley B. Mank, nee Bricker, 88, of Belleville, IL, born March 3, 1932, in Reading, PA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Belleville, IL.
Shirley was a United States Navy veteran. After serving her country, she received her degree in Nursing. Shirley worked in management positions at many hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout her career.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle H. Graves, nee Mank; a son, Timothy Mank; and her parents, Charles Bricker and Evelyn May Bricker-Shunk.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Sherri) Mank of Belleville, IL, and Daniel (Diane) Mank of Waterloo, IL; a daughter, Maura (Jeffrey, Sr.) Leehy of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Stephen (Jamie) Mank, Andrew Mank, Mandy (Jacob) Kirleis, Monica (Michael) Stier, Ryan Mank, Cara (Tyler) Kohlmeier, and Jeffrey Jr., Nathan, and Luke Leehy; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Willowcreek Rehab and Nursing for the exemplary care and compassion given to Shirley during her stay.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
