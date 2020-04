Or Copy this URL to Share

BAKER- Shirley Katherine Baker, nee Dohogne, 94, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery, Cape Girardeau, MO. Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.

