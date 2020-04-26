Shirley Baker Shirley Katherine Baker, nee Dohogne, 94, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born July 21, 1925, in Farnfelt, MO, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL and also a former member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, also in Cahokia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Baker; her parents, William and Anna Marie, nee Georger, Dohogne; three brothers; and four sisters. Surviving are her loving daughter, Monica Rae Baker and her beloved kitten, Little Barbie. She was also a dear aunt to many cherished nieces and nephews; and a dear friend to many. Shirley was the Matriarch of the William Dohogne/Anna Marie Georger family. The seventh child of eight. She grew up during the Great Depression, which was a very difficult, but loving time for her family. The many hardships the family experienced made her strong and resilient. They taught her to love and show compassion and kindness to all, especially the needy. She was of the Catholic Faith. Her faith, hope, and love never wavered. She loved children and all animals. She enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper, sewing, and listening to music. Shirley was known for her lengthy talks with family and friends and had an extraordinary mind and memory. Shirley never had a career outside the home, as her health did not permit it, but she sure knew how to run a household. Her adult life was devoted to her husband Charles and most loved daughter, Monica Rae. Mom, may your dreams come true to rock babies and sing with the angels in heaven. A special thank you to all the doctors and health care workers who cared for her over the past 67 years and especially most recently Hospice of Southern Illinois and her special team, Patrick, Angie, Danielle, Lisa, Amber, Denise, and Sarah. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Hospice of Southern Illinois-Orange Team South; or Holy Family Catholic Church. A private family graveside service will be held at Cape Girardeau County Memorial Park Cemetery, Cape Girardeau, MO, along side her husband. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date at Holy Family, when we can all celebrate her life in a way that she deserves. Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.