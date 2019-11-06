|
Shirley Barbe Shirley Mae (nee Vitale) Barbe, 87, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Shirley was born Augusts 18, 1932 to Frank "Chick" and Juanita (Buster) Vitale. She married Robert Lee Barbe; he preceded her in death in 1979. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Stephen S. Barbe; and her step-father, Harrison Branning. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Jan) Barbe of Los Alamos, NM and Eric (Angie) Barbe of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Brooke (Brian) Capell of Millstadt, IL, Bobby Jo (Macy) Wierschem of Belleville, IL and Robert (Carrie) Barbe of Belleville, IL; and nine great-grandchildren, Hailey Lanterman, Amelia Barbe, Sarah Barbe, Nicholas Bunetic, Caiden Capell, Brooklynn Barbe, Callie Capell, Paisley Barbe and Everleigh Barbe; and brother-in-law, Michael Pat Barbe and sister-in-law, Anna Mae (Homer) Cluck. Shirley worked for 30 years in the jewelry business at several stores, including Jacquards Jewelry and Zales. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her dear friends. Her chocolate pies and ooey gooey butter cakes were her specialties for all the holidays. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to an education fund for her great-grandchildren. Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12-1pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held following the visitation, at 1pm at the funeral home. An inurnment will follow at Lake View Memorial Garden, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019