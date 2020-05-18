Shirley Barton
BARTON - Shirley Barton, 85, of Mitchell, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. Shirley was born on November 30, 1934 in Granite City, IL. Shirley deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
