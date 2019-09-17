|
Shirley Callison Shirley W. Callison, nee Weckler, age 90 of Belleville, Illinois born March 27, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri died September 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Shirley grew up in South St. Louis, attending Cleveland High School. She graduated from Washington University in 1950 and received a Masters degree in Education from SIUE in 1971. While at Washington University she met her husband and dear friends, who became known as the Braunschweiger Group. They gathered monthly for the next 70 years. She also made wonderful friends living in Belleville for the remainder of her life. Among her many roles were mother, grandmother, kindergarten teacher at Signal Hill School, Sunday school teacher at Signal Hill Methodist Church for 45 years, ardent tennis player and community volunteer with several local charities. Shirley's keen sense of humor brought joy and laughter to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H Callison, Sr., daughter Lynn S. Callison, parents Edward and Paula, nee Meyer, Weckler and sisters Virginia Heger and Dorothy Meyer. She is survived by her son, Edwin H. (Allyson) Callison of Chicago, Illinois, grandchildren Hamilton (Chrissy) Callison of St. Louis, Missouri, Anne (Jason) Faulkner of Atlanta, Georgia, Cary Callison of Chicago, Illinois, great grandchildren Teddy Callison, Alice Faulkner, Eleanor Faulkner and Lucy Faulkner. The family thanks Shirley's friend and assistant Mary Rousseau for her love and support. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to First United Presbyterian Church. Visitation: Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, Illinois Funeral: A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, Illinois with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019