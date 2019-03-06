|
SHIRLEY COLEY- Shirley Coley, age 81, of Caseyville, IL died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Caseyville Cemetery, Caseyville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
