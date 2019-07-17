|
Shirley Rose Crank Shirley Rose Crank, nee Schlecht, 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Thursday, April 11, 1935 in Fenton, MO, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, IL. Shirley was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon IL; St. Philips Grade School in East St. Louis, IL, Class of 1949; and St. Teresa's Academy High School, Class of 1953. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reid Crank Jr.; parents, John and Cecelia, nee Mraz, Schlecht; brother, Norbert Schlecht; and sisters, Laverne Schlecht and Linda Schlecht. Surviving are her daughter, Amy (Jim) deJong of Fairview Heights, IL; son, Michael (Mary Kay) Crank, Jr. of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas deJong, Molly deJong, Josh Crank, Hannah Crank, Emma Crank, Isabella Crank; brothers, John (Ellen) Schlecht, Vernon Schlecht, and Robert Schlecht; sisters, Jane (Wayne) Cooksey, and Mary Ann Leiner; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Nicholas Church Yesterday's Kids. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon, IL with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019