Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Domyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Domyan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Domyan Obituary
Shirley Domyan Shirley M. Domyan, nee Modglin, 90 years of Belleville, IL, passed away on March 8, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Shirley was born April 22, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL. Shirley first worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until she was married. She then became a housewife and was a small business Co-owner her entire life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and compassion for Shirley. Shirley is survived by her husband, Alex Domyan, whom she married on April 15, 1950 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL., her son, Eddy A. Domyan, her daughter, Lisa A. Domyan, she is also survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Irene, nee Emig, Modglin, her 3 brothers, Fred Jr., Virgil and Harry and her 3 sisters, Hilda, Annie and Thelma. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Private family graveside services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -