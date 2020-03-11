|
Shirley Domyan Shirley M. Domyan, nee Modglin, 90 years of Belleville, IL, passed away on March 8, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Shirley was born April 22, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL. Shirley first worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until she was married. She then became a housewife and was a small business Co-owner her entire life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care and compassion for Shirley. Shirley is survived by her husband, Alex Domyan, whom she married on April 15, 1950 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL., her son, Eddy A. Domyan, her daughter, Lisa A. Domyan, she is also survived by other relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Irene, nee Emig, Modglin, her 3 brothers, Fred Jr., Virgil and Harry and her 3 sisters, Hilda, Annie and Thelma. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Private family graveside services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020