Shirley Fahr Shirley D. Fahr, 84, of Swansea, formerly of Caseyville, IL, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on November 11, 1935 to the late Roy and Delora .nee Irvin Schneider. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother to her grand dog Sasha. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crossword puzzles, watching the food network and judge programs. Left behind to cherish her memories are daughter, Sharlene Fahr; grand dog, Sasha; brothers, Richard "Dick" (Mary Lou) Schneider and Kenneth (Donna) Schneider. Shirley's parents; husband, Henry "Hank" T Fahr; brother, Roy Schneider; brother in law, Richard Fahr; sister in law, Geraldine Rhoades preceded her in death. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10 am until 1 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223. Funeral: Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019