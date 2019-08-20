Home

Shirley Federer Obituary
FEDERER- Shirley A. Federer, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8P on August 20, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9-10 AM on August 21, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 10A on August 21, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
