Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Frank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Frank Obituary
Shirley Frank Shirley Ann Frank, age 83 of Glen Carbon, IL, born January 23, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence. Shirley formerly worked in accounting for Glasco Electric and American General, both in St. Louis, MO and later was the office manager at Joe's Carpet in Collinsville, IL. Shirley enjoyed being involved with her children's activities in their younger years. She was a past Girl Scout, Boy Scout and Cub Scott mom for all her children. She loved to play cards with her sisters and the game could get kind of rowdy sometimes. She loved flavored water, chocolate, especially Hershey bars, playing bingo, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sophia (nee Grahman) Heidenreich; her husband, Walter J. Frank; a brother, William Heidenreich; and two sisters: Mirah Odum and Naomi McBride. She is survived by three sons: Butch Frank of New England, ND, Bob (Joy) Frank of Collinsville, IL and Terry (Sandi) Frank of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter, Sherry Grummel of Glen Carbon, IL; 9 grandchildren: Rob (Michelle) Frank, April (Larry) Strawn, Brad (Karen) Frank, Jennifer (Curt) Hoppes, Katie (Trevor) Cross, Elizabeth (Joseph) Whiting, Richard (Jessie) Frank, Amy (Ryan) Walsh, Ryan (Shari) Frank-Brandenburg; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen McGarvy of O'Fallon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Greg Pratt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Download Now