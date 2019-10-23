|
|
Shirley Frank Shirley Ann Frank, age 83 of Glen Carbon, IL, born January 23, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence. Shirley formerly worked in accounting for Glasco Electric and American General, both in St. Louis, MO and later was the office manager at Joe's Carpet in Collinsville, IL. Shirley enjoyed being involved with her children's activities in their younger years. She was a past Girl Scout, Boy Scout and Cub Scott mom for all her children. She loved to play cards with her sisters and the game could get kind of rowdy sometimes. She loved flavored water, chocolate, especially Hershey bars, playing bingo, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sophia (nee Grahman) Heidenreich; her husband, Walter J. Frank; a brother, William Heidenreich; and two sisters: Mirah Odum and Naomi McBride. She is survived by three sons: Butch Frank of New England, ND, Bob (Joy) Frank of Collinsville, IL and Terry (Sandi) Frank of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter, Sherry Grummel of Glen Carbon, IL; 9 grandchildren: Rob (Michelle) Frank, April (Larry) Strawn, Brad (Karen) Frank, Jennifer (Curt) Hoppes, Katie (Trevor) Cross, Elizabeth (Joseph) Whiting, Richard (Jessie) Frank, Amy (Ryan) Walsh, Ryan (Shari) Frank-Brandenburg; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen McGarvy of O'Fallon, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Greg Pratt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019