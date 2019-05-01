Shirley Greene Shirley Marie Greene, nee Korinek, age 92, of O'Fallon, Ill., born December 17, 1926 in Belleville, Ill., passed away April 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill. Shirley was a devoted member of O'Fallon First United Methodist Church and a dedicated member of the Memorial Hospital (Belleville) Auxiliary. Her career as a secretary at First Bank spanned 23 years. She was always volunteering in her community and church. She loved reading, quilting, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Shirley was well-known for her home-made pies and cookies that were always in demand. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil in 2008, parents Charles and Kathryn, nee Warma, Korinek, and grandson Nicholas McCollum. Surviving are children Barbara (Martin) Anderson of West Dundee, Ill., Patricia McCollum of O'Fallon, Ill., and Marjan (Harm Jan) Driessen of Leiden, The Netherlands; grandchildren Christopher (Colleen) McCollum, Kristen (Derrick) Hilton, Scott Anderson, Skyler (Melissa) Anderson, Hylke (Eva) Smid, and Haiko (Elena) Smid; and great-grandchildren Adam, Sam, Lily, Mikayla, David, and Arthur. Memorial donations are suggested to O'Fallon First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends 4 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 10 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Ill., with Rev. Don Long, officiating. Burial to follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois

