Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

HESTERBERG- Shirley Hesterberg, nee Kurtz, 85, of Waterloo, IL, died May 21, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. She was born December 23, 1934, in Waterloo, IL. Private funeral services will be held at Quernheim Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store