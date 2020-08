HUGHEY- Shirley R. Hughey, age 95, of O'Fallon, formerly of La Crescenta, Calif., passed away August 7, 2020. Shirley will be returning to her home state of California where she will be laid to rest after a graveside service for family at Glen Haven Mortuary. Local services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois



