IBENDAHL - Shirley Ibendahl, 75, formerly of Rice, passed away at 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in De Soto with her family by her side. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Concord Baptist Cemetery in Rice with Rev. Gary Pate officiating. Styninger Funeral Homes



