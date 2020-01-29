Home

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Shirley Jackowski

Shirley Jackowski Obituary
JACKOWSKI- Shirley M. Jackowski, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial Service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating. A private interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -