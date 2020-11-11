Shirley Jean Frischkorn
August 23, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Shirley J. Frischkorn, nee Shaver, 88, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, August 23, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Shirley worked as a dental receptionist. She was a member of Junior Service Club and AVID Bridge Player.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville V. Frischkorn, parents, Charles and Pauline, nee Adams, Shaver; grandchild, Dustin Frischkorn.
Surviving are her children, Bradley (Sandra) Frischkorn of Belleville, IL and Nancy (Brent) Pieper of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Hartmann, Brittany (Tim) Heinen, Brandi (Josh) Roth,Victoria (Dylon Clark) Frischkorn; great-grandchildren, Ruby Gayle Frischkorn, Chaz R. Frischkorn, Jett P. Roth, Rory J. Heinen, Lucy S. Heinen and Tillie M. Hartmann.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Gateway Pet Guardian.
Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.