Shirley Jean King
October 31, 2020
Dupo, Illinois - Shirley Jean King, nee Mills, 89 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia in Columbia, IL. She was born September 16, 1931, in St. Louis, MO.
Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL., Sacred Heart Catholic Church Women's Club, Friends of the Daugherty Public Library, where she served on the board, Girl Scout leader for many years and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her two daughters, Lynn Frey and Cindy Morales; her son, Donald L. (Stacey) King, Jr.; her grandchildren, Angie (Chris) Hester, Eric (Lisa) Frey, Philip Morales, Dominic Morales, Kassandra King, Mason King & Samantha King, her great grandchildren, Ella Hester, Barrett Hester, Kelsey Frey, Joshua Frey & Sophia Morales; her sister, Ophia Mills, her sister-in-law, Shirley Mills, her brother-in-law, Richard King, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald L. King Sr., her parents, Robert & Myrtle, nee Taylor, Mills, her brothers, Jerry Mills & Billy Mills and her sister, Gerolene Cooper.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Private funeral Mass will held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. Private interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Friends of Daugherty Public Library or Family Hospice.
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL.