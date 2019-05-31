Shirley Jane Kattenbraker Shirley Kattenbraker, nee Austin, 90, of Belleville, IL, born July 15, 1928, in Madison, IL, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Kattenbraker was a registered nurse, graduating from Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Alton, IL, in 1952. She worked for Christian Welfare Hospital of East St. Louis, IL. She was the first head nurse starting at Four Fountains Care Center in Belleville and finally retired from the care center at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine. She was an original member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL, where she participated with the ladies auxiliary and the church choir. She was an avid quilter and Cardinal baseball fan. Family was most important to Shirley and she particularly loved the extended family reunions. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Victor Kattenbraker, whom she married on August 23, 1951 and who died on October 11, 1976; a grandson, Ryan; her parents, Charles and Edna, nee Sauerwein, Austin; a sister, LaVerne (Dick) Lamphere; and two brothers-in-law, Wesley Jones and Paul Romine. Surviving are two sons, Allen Kattenbraker (Rosie Hollenkamp) of Corydon, IN, and Austin (Deborah) Kattenbraker of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Erick Kattenbraker, Brandy Kattenbraker, Kristin Kattenbraker, Courtney Kattenbraker, Ali Hormberg, Taylor Rae Hormberg, Dawn (Larry) Smith and Keith (Courtney) Hollenkamp; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Romine of Columbus, IN, and Kathryn Jones, of Granite City, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Larry Patton, and Rev. Robert Souders officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.



