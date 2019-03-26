Shirley Ann (Peters) Klingler Shirley Klingler, 92, of Belleville, IL, born November 15, 1926, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Paul's Retirement Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Klingler was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and was active in the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Paul J. Klingler, whom she married on August 12, 1950, and who died on May 20, 2013; her parents, George F. and Erna M., nee Becker, Peters; and a sister, Dorothy Severit. Surviving are a son, David (Debra) Klingler of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Patricia Beshears of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, James (Lori) Barganier of Belleville, IL, Nicole (Robert) Rice of Belleville, IL, Kelly (Zach) Brandt of Belleville, IL, and Robert Klingler of Warrenton, MO; nine great-grandchildren, Zakery and Reese Barganier, Brendan, Madeline, and Kellen Klingler, Rose and Mary Rice, and Jamison and Piper Brandt. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torrigan officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019