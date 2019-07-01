Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Shirley Lieb Obituary
Shirley Lieb Shirley Jean Lieb, nee Hausmann, 94, of Belleville, IL, born August 9, 1924, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Red Bud, IL. Mrs. Lieb was a homemaker whose greatest joy came from time spent with her family. Shirley was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, always sticking with her team, through the good times and the bad. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 71 years, Kenneth L. Lieb, whom she married on June 14, 1947, and who died on March 26, 2018; her parents, Herbert and Alice, nee Mulholland, Hausmann. Surving are a daughter, Kendra (Jerry) Harris of Waterloo, IL; a son, Larry (Michelle) Lieb of Paducah, KY; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sherry) Harris of Brandon, MS, Jeremy (Stacy) Harris of Raymore, MO, Kristin Harris of St. Louis, MO, Matt Lieb of Oregon; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Kason, and Kane Moskop, Molly and Lilly Harris, Jace and Harper Harris, and Chloe Lieb. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019
