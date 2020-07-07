Shirley Twigg Shirley Louise Twigg, nee Dike, 84, of Belleville, Illinois, born August 22, 1935 in Wanda, Illinois, passed away, June 30, 2020, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville, Illinois. Shirley was a faithful member of Wanda United Methodist Church in Roxana, Illinois and later attended Christ Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. She spent 60 years working in insurance with the Steck-Cooper Insurance Company in Alton and Swansea. She was a member of PSOP, United Methodist Women and the JOY Senior Fellowship Group with Christ Church. She enjoyed volunteering her time with the Shrine in Belleville and her church's annual yard sale. Shirley loved putting together jigsaw puzzles. She was also an avid bowler and loved Cardinals baseball. She was a loving, caring woman who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Twigg; her parents, Louis and Dorothy, nee Mode, Dike; and her dear friend, Reba. Surviving to cherish her memory are her siblings, William (Mary) Dike, Charles (Ruth Ann) Dike, and Clara (Bernard "Jiggs") McCoy; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; her surrogate family, Frosty, Sherry and Dylan Shook; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Christ Church Vision 2020 or the Building Fund. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Shane Bishop officiating. Inurnment will be held privately in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.