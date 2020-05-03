Shirley Nold Shirley M. Nold, nee Etling, 94, of Freeburg, IL, born February 4, 1926, in Freeburg, IL, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Nold was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, and a member of the St. Joseph Women's Club. She was a supportive wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Norman L. Nold, whom she married on June 6, 1953, and who died on February 16, 2003; a son, Gregory C. Nold; her parents, Erwin and Mollie, nee Bauer, Etling; a brother, Myron (Mae) Etling; a brother-in-law, Samuel Nold; and a sister-in-law, Ruth (Don) McGown. She is survived by a son, Norman L. Jr. (Suzanne) Nold of St. Louis, MO; three daughters, Barbara Ann (Allan) Reiss of Palm Coast, FL, Susan M. Nold of Freeburg, IL, and Mary Ann Nold (Jeffrey Peterson) of Freeburg, IL; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Nold of Freeburg; five grandchildren, Adam Reiss, Jason Reiss, Lauren Nold, Thomas Lee Nold, and Kenneth Peterson; a sister-in-law, Marie Nold of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Endowment Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Due to the COVID 19, all services are private. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL. GEORGE RENNER & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Freeburg, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.