WISE - Shirley M. Wise, 79 of Collinsville, Illinois formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Shirley's life, services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Amsden officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020