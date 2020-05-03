Shirley Mae Arlena Dickhaut
11/18/1938 - 04/29/2020
Shirley Dickhaut Shirley Mae Arlena Dickhaut, nee Kraus, 81, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 18, 1938, in Marissa, IL died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was a homemaker, a graduate of Okawville High School, volunteered for the Memorial Auxiliary, and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. Shirley loved to play Euchre at card parties and at the Mascoutah Senior Center. She loved to be known for cooking big meals for her family, especially her famous chicken and dumplings. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil H. and Beatrice I., nee Klein, Kraus, and brother-in-law, Jim Detering. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Dickahut, whom she married on June 20, 1956 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL; two children, Bruce (Nancy) Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL and Shelia Frerker of Trenton, IL; two grandchildren, Melinda (Michael) Tarvin of New Baden, IL and Garrett Frerker of Trenton, IL; two great grandchildren, Brianna and Gabriel Tarvin; a sister, Virgilia Detering of Centralia, IL; a brother, Jerry (Nancy) Kraus of Marissa, IL; sister-in-law-, Ruth (Virgil) Mattern; nieces, nephews, cousins, and God children; also survived by close friend, Toni. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St. Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Graveside service
Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JoAnn Vosse
Friend
Nick, Kim & Paige Dickhaut
Friend
Sympathies and prayers.
Nancy and Bob Austin
Friend
