Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
For more information about
Shirley Meister
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ The King Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Meister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Meister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Meister Obituary
Shirley Mae Meister Shirley Mae Vogler Meister, 83, Indianapolis, passed away January 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Shirley was born in Belleville, Illinois to the late Lester and Irene (Huber) Vogler. Devoted wife of Paul for 61 years, she was a loving mother and grandmother, published writer and lover of her feline friends. Shirley was an accomplished, published, and syndicated author and columnist. She made friends wherever she went, had a vibrant spirit, heart of gold, gentle soul, and has left an imprint on this world larger than life itself. She is deeply missed. Shirley is also preceded in death by brother Stanley Vogler, who recently passed away from Alzheimer's. Shirley is survived by her loving husband and caregiver Paul, her sister Beverley (John) Thurman, and brother Michael (Betty) Vogler, daughters Donna (Robert) Simons, Diane Meister (Al Houin), and Lisa Meister; grandsons David Meister (Chelsey), Samuel Simons along with multiple nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions to the are welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where a full tribute can be seen and condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation. Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Christ The King Church at 10:30 am on February 22, 2020. A celebration of life will follow in the St. Joseph's Room at Christ The King School. Burial will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL at a later date, at which time those arrangements will be posted. Neptune Society Indianapolis, IN
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -