Shirley Mullett Shirley Ida Mullett, 91, of O' Fallon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. She was born July 17th, 1928 in St. Jacob, Illinois to Oscar and Florence (Schmitt) Busch. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Marilyn Wilt. She is survived by sons; Bruce (Peggy) Mullett of Shiloh, Illinois, Dale Schildknecht of Florida, grandchildren; Tennille (Tyler) Tateo, Marco Island, Florida, Scott (Christina) Mullett of Belleville, Illinois and Randi (Mario Ortiz) Schildknecht of Orlando, Florida. She is further survived by great-grandchildren; Corey, Connor (Diem), Sofia, Samuel, Amanda, Collin, Shea, Erik and Skylar, and great-great-grandchild, Winston Heidemann. Shirley was a child prodigy in music and had a love of the accordion. She was a Civil Service employee, serving as a Budget Analyst for the United States Air Force. She also had a love for needlepoint and also had a talent as a seamstress. Shirley attended the Methodist Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. She was also a board member on National Association of Retired Federal Employees. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Heartland Hospice or Little Brother Pet Rescue c/o Spencer Kennels. Service: Services will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020