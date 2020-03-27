Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mullett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mullett


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mullett Obituary
Shirley Mullett Shirley Ida Mullett, 91, of O' Fallon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. She was born July 17th, 1928 in St. Jacob, Illinois to Oscar and Florence (Schmitt) Busch. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Marilyn Wilt. She is survived by sons; Bruce (Peggy) Mullett of Shiloh, Illinois, Dale Schildknecht of Florida, grandchildren; Tennille (Tyler) Tateo, Marco Island, Florida, Scott (Christina) Mullett of Belleville, Illinois and Randi (Mario Ortiz) Schildknecht of Orlando, Florida. She is further survived by great-grandchildren; Corey, Connor (Diem), Sofia, Samuel, Amanda, Collin, Shea, Erik and Skylar, and great-great-grandchild, Winston Heidemann. Shirley was a child prodigy in music and had a love of the accordion. She was a Civil Service employee, serving as a Budget Analyst for the United States Air Force. She also had a love for needlepoint and also had a talent as a seamstress. Shirley attended the Methodist Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. She was also a board member on National Association of Retired Federal Employees. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Heartland Hospice or Little Brother Pet Rescue c/o Spencer Kennels. Service: Services will be private.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -