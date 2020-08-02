1/
Shirley Pilgrim
PILGRIM- Shirley M. Pilgrim, 85, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be, at Monday, August 3, 2020, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL and Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church, Columbia, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church, Columbia, Columbia, IL. Interment in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Lawlor Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
