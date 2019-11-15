|
Shirley Mae Quellmalz Shirley Mae Quellmalz (nee Brock), 84, of Caseyville, IL passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elsie Brock; her siblings, Frank Brock and Helen (Alvin) Franklin; and nephew, Terry Franklin. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John G. Quellmalz; daughters, Debra Chamberlin and Sherri (Chris) Louth; grandchildren, Deanna (Brett) Bushkin, Kristin (Sean) Schneider, Kelsey (Colten) Dudici; great grandchildren, Connor Bushkin and Harper Schneider; and nephews, Frankie Glenn (Barb) Franklin, Randy Franklin, and Frank Brock; dear great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Shirley was a member of Post 1117 Ladies Auxiliary in Caseyville. Her family was her everything. She always worried about everyone and put others' needs ahead of her own. Shirley was outgoing andkept busy by watching the grandkids, playing BINGO, or going shopping and out to lunch with family and friends. She loved her mother and mother-in-law dearly and was an incredible caretaker. Shirley also loved her Cardinals Baseball. Her warm spirit and generosity will be forever remembered. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: Friends may visit on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Funeral: service on Tuesday, November 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019