Shirley A. Riedel Shirley A. Riedel, 78 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on June 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. She was born June 29, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL. She was married to the late Gerald C. Riedel, Sr. They were married on February, 27, 1965 in Belleville, IL. He passed away November 16, 2005. Shirley was a retired hospital nurse's aide, having worked in several local area hospitals. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Her favorite past-time was playing bingo at the local American Legion Post. She most enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Gerald C. "Jheri" (Kelly) Riedel II of Columbia, IL and Lisa D. (Jeffrey) Robson of Waterloo, IL; grandchildren, Adam J. Robson, Gerald C. "Charlie" Riedel III, and Meredith C. Riedel; sister, Patricia (Michael) Wilson of Belleville, IL; Frank Walsh of Belleville, IL, along with nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Blanche, nee Maedge, Walsh; brothers, Ronald, Bob, Leo, and Ardell Walsh; sisters, Dorothy Matt and Virginia Riley and two sisters in infancy. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Visitation: will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will take place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019